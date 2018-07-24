Braves' Julio Teheran: Rough outing Tuesday

Teheran allowed nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits over 4.1 innings during Tuesday's loss at Miami. He struck out three and walked two.

Teheran managed to throw 44 of 70 pitches for strikes but served up a two and three-run home runs to highlight a poor showing. The 27-year-old has a 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 101:53 K:BB across 110 innings, and will look for a bounce-back performance against the Marlins next Monday.