Braves' Julio Teheran: Roughed up by Royals

Teheran (10-11) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering six runs on six hits and a walk over 2.1 innings as Atlanta fell 9-6 to the Royals. He struck out one.

While the right-hander didn't serve up a homer this time out, the results weren't any prettier than they were in his last two outings. Teheran closes out the regular season with losses in three straight starts and a 6.56 ERA through 23.1 innings in September, and while Atlanta is headed for the playoffs, there's no guarantee he'll have a role in the team's postseason rotation plans.