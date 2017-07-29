Braves' Julio Teheran: Roughed up for eight runs in Friday loss

Teheran (7-9) allowed eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.

Teheran was pitching well until giving up three homers and a total of seven runs in a disastrous fifth inning, leading to his ninth loss of the campaign. Although he has a brutal 5.09 ERA, he came into this contest allowing just four runs over his last 19.1 innings covering three starts, so he's recently been an effective fantasy option. He's prone to having horrendous outings, but if fantasy owners can live with the downside, the majority of his starts over the past two months have been solid. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Dodgers.