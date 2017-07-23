Braves' Julio Teheran: Serves up three homers against Dodgers
Teheran gave up four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings Saturday against the Dodgers.
It really could have been a lot worse, as Teheran was facing a Dodgers offense that destroys right-handed pitching, and he somehow gave up three home runs and nine hits while only yielding four total runs. Teheran had recently strung together three straight quality starts, lowering his ERA from 5.30 to 4.69, prior to Saturday's start. He will look to get back on track Friday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Pitches well in loss Monday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Fires seven shutout innings in Saturday win•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows seven runs through three•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Falls apart late against Giants•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Tosses seven strong frames in Wednesday's win•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...