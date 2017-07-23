Braves' Julio Teheran: Serves up three homers against Dodgers

Teheran gave up four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings Saturday against the Dodgers.

It really could have been a lot worse, as Teheran was facing a Dodgers offense that destroys right-handed pitching, and he somehow gave up three home runs and nine hits while only yielding four total runs. Teheran had recently strung together three straight quality starts, lowering his ERA from 5.30 to 4.69, prior to Saturday's start. He will look to get back on track Friday in Philadelphia.