Braves' Julio Teheran: Settles for no-decision again
Teheran pitched five shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six but settled for a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday.
For the third straight outing, Teheran gave up one or zero earned runs but didn't pitch past the sixth and as a result, he had to settle for a no-decision. Since the beginning of May, Teheran owns a 0.83 ERA, but he is just 1-0 because of short outings and poor run support. Still, owners have to love Teheran has erased his below average April from his statistics. He is 3-4 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 71.1 innings this season. Teheran will make his next start Saturday at the Marlins.
More News
