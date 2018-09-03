Braves' Julio Teheran: Seven strong innings
Tehran allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings Sunday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.
Tehran limited the Pirates' bats by generating 11 groundball outs, his highest total of the season. Though he managed only eight swings and misses, he continued to control the strike zone well, walking two or fewer batters for the fifth consecutive start. That's been one factor in his recent success as he's allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven outings.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Grabs ninth win•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans seven in no-decision against Rockies•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Delivers quality start against Brewers•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Records six strikeouts in no-decision•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows three runs in win over Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...