Braves' Julio Teheran: Seven strong innings

Tehran allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings Sunday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Tehran limited the Pirates' bats by generating 11 groundball outs, his highest total of the season. Though he managed only eight swings and misses, he continued to control the strike zone well, walking two or fewer batters for the fifth consecutive start. That's been one factor in his recent success as he's allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven outings.