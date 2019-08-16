Braves' Julio Teheran: Shelled by Mets

Teheran (7-8) took the loss against the Mets on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over 1.1 innings, striking out two and walking three as the Braves eventually fell 10-8.

Pretty much nothing went right for the right-hander in this contest as the Mets jumped on him for three earned in the first inning before adding three more in the second and chasing him from the contest after he'd thrown 64 pitches. He had been on a nice run of three quality starts in his last four outings coming into the game, and is still having a solid season overall, with a 3.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 128:66 K:BB over 138.1 innings. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, which will see him take on the Marlins in a Wednesday home matchup.