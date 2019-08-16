Braves' Julio Teheran: Shelled by Mets
Teheran (7-8) took the loss against the Mets on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over 1.1 innings, striking out two and walking three as the Braves eventually fell 10-8.
Pretty much nothing went right for the right-hander in this contest as the Mets jumped on him for three earned in the first inning before adding three more in the second and chasing him from the contest after he'd thrown 64 pitches. He had been on a nice run of three quality starts in his last four outings coming into the game, and is still having a solid season overall, with a 3.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 128:66 K:BB over 138.1 innings. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, which will see him take on the Marlins in a Wednesday home matchup.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans seven in seventh win•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Walks six in no-decision•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Delivers another quality start•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Strikes out six in loss•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Falls shy of quality start•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Likely to get pushed back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...