Braves' Julio Teheran: Slips off hook
Teheran allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Marlins.
Teheran was bailed out by his offense, who rallied from a 0-6 deficit to ultimately win the game 10-9. He fell apart in the fourth inning after allowing runs on a balk, an RBI single, and a grand slam. Sunday's outing was an uncharacteristic start for the 27-year-old, who sits with a 4-1 record and a 4.17 ERA through 10 starts this season. Teheran will look to bounce back in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against Boston.
