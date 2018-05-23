Braves' Julio Teheran: Start moved up to Friday

Teheran's next start has been pushed up to Friday in Boston, 680 The Fan reports.

The Braves want to give Sean Newcomb an extra day of rest before his next start, so they are taking advantage of Thursday's off day to move Teheran up a day, pushing Newcomb to Saturday. Teheran had an excellent five start run from April 16 through May 9, logging a 1.24 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 29 innings over that stretch. However, he has given up 10 earned runs in 11 innings over his last two starts.