Braves' Julio Teheran: Start pushed to Monday
Teheran's next start has been pushed to Monday against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
While he gets an easier matchup against Miami than he would have had if he'd stayed on schedule Sunday against the Dodgers, this denies his owners of a two-start week. Max Fried (finger) will be inserted into the rotation Saturday, giving Sean Newcomb and Teheran an extra day of rest.
