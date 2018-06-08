Braves' Julio Teheran: Starts to throw
Teheran (thumb) was able to begin throwing Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Teheran landed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right thumb bruise, although it's positive news that he's already started to throw. If all goes well, he'll likely be ready to come off the DL after the minimum 10 days.
