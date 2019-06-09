Braves' Julio Teheran: Stays hot

Teheran (4-4) pitched six shutout frames, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts and one walk to earn a victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The right-hander also didn't allow a run in his last outing, so he's on an 11-inning scoreless streak. Teheran has been one of the best starters in the big leagues since May 5, yielding only three runs in his last seven outings. During that stretch, Teheran owns an incredible 0.70 ERA. Overall, he is 4-4 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, .200 batting average against and 74 strikeouts in 77.1 innings this year. He will pitch again against the Pirates at home Thursday.