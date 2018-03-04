Braves' Julio Teheran: Stifles Cards on Saturday

Teheran tossed three scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three.

The Braves' likely Opening Day starter has had a strong start to his spring, and Teheran has yet to give up a run through five innings. The 27-year-old has made at least 30 starts in each of the last five seasons, so his durability isn't a concern, but his results have been erratic. Given all the young pitching talent in the organization that will be pushing for jobs in the next couple of years, Teheran could well find himself in another uniform by the trade deadline, even -- or especially -- if he gets his 2018 campaign off to a good start.

