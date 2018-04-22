Braves' Julio Teheran: Stifles Mets in Saturday's no-decision
Teheran (1-1) had to settle for a no-decision in Saturday's win over the Mets, dealing seven scoreless innings while scattering four hits and a walk and striking out six.
The Mets only got two runners into scoring position against Teheran on the night, as he threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes and generated 13 swinging strikes. After a rocky start to the season, the right-hander has now delivered three straight quality starts to lower his ERA to 4.00. He'll next take the mound Thursday in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Earns first win against Phillies•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Game postponed Sunday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Outdueled on Monday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows five runs, receives early hook•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...