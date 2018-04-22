Braves' Julio Teheran: Stifles Mets in Saturday's no-decision

Teheran (1-1) had to settle for a no-decision in Saturday's win over the Mets, dealing seven scoreless innings while scattering four hits and a walk and striking out six.

The Mets only got two runners into scoring position against Teheran on the night, as he threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes and generated 13 swinging strikes. After a rocky start to the season, the right-hander has now delivered three straight quality starts to lower his ERA to 4.00. He'll next take the mound Thursday in Cincinnati.