Braves' Julio Teheran: Strikes out six in loss

Teheran (5-7) gave up two runs (none earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six through six innings to take the loss against the Royals on Wednesday.

Teheran delivered a nice performance but was on the losing side of a pitcher's duel after allowing two runs after a fielding error that would have ended the second inning. The 28-year-old has been consistent, allowing one run or fewer in 13 of 22 starts. Teheran has a 3.42 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 and a 4.1 BB/9 in 118.1 innings. Teheran will make his next start Tuesday at Nationals Park.