Braves' Julio Teheran: Strikes out six in loss
Teheran (5-7) gave up two runs (none earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six through six innings to take the loss against the Royals on Wednesday.
Teheran delivered a nice performance but was on the losing side of a pitcher's duel after allowing two runs after a fielding error that would have ended the second inning. The 28-year-old has been consistent, allowing one run or fewer in 13 of 22 starts. Teheran has a 3.42 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 and a 4.1 BB/9 in 118.1 innings. Teheran will make his next start Tuesday at Nationals Park.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start