Braves' Julio Teheran: Strikes out six

Teheran allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out six across six innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Teheran battled his control throughout the start but allowed only one extra-base hit to keep the Diamondbacks in check. He's limited big mistakes well of late, allowing only two home runs in his last six outings, which has resulted in five quality starts. Teheran has a solid 3.95 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 159.1 innings for the season.