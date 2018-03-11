Braves' Julio Teheran: Struggling with velocity in spring
Rival evaluators have tracked Teheran's fastball velocity at around 88-to-89 miles per hour during spring training, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
While it's normal for velocities to be down in the spring following dormant offseasons, Teheran's decline is still a sizable one, as he averaged 91.4 miles per hour on his fastball in 2017, according to FanGraphs. Teheran's struggles with regaining the usual zip on his pitches hasn't hindered him so far this spring, however, with the right-hander turning in four scoreless outings. Those investing in Teheran will still want to keep an eye on the velocity reports in his final outings of the spring, but with no indication from the Braves that the 27-year-old is compensating for an injury, his fantasy stock shouldn't be dramatically affected.
