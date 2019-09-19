Braves' Julio Teheran: Stumbling down stretch
Teheran (10-10) took the loss Wednesday as Atlanta fell 4-1 to the Phillies, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out six.
Keeping the ball in the park was again an issue for Teheran, as he served up homers to Bryce Harper in the fourth inning and Cesar Hernandez to lead off the sixth. The right-hander has been taken deep five times in his last two starts -- more than in his prior 10 starts combined -- and lost them both. He'll carry a 3.55 ERA and 161:82 K:BB through 172.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday in Kansas City.
