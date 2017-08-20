Braves' Julio Teheran: Suffers 11th defeat Saturday
Teheran (7-11) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Reds.
Teheran had allowed just a single run going into the fourth inning, but he struggled during his second and third times through the lineup. This was the fifth time over his last six outings that he's failed to post a quality start, and with a 5.02 ERA, he's a risky player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Rockies.
