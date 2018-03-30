Braves' Julio Teheran: Surrenders four earned runs
Teheran pitched 5.2 innings Thursday against the Phillies, allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three.
Teheran struggled mightily in 2017 when pitching at home and against left-handed batters, both of which garnered a lot of attention throughout the season. Less talked about was the fact that his walk rate was 3.44 BB/9, up from his career rate of 2.59 BB/9. Those struggles continued on Opening Day, as he walked three and surrendered a home run to Cesar Hernandez, a switch-hitter who was batting left-handed. Until there are signs of improvement in his ability to prevent home runs and improve his control, it will be difficult to trust using Teheran consistently.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Opening Day starter for Braves•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Blanks Blue Jays on Monday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Struggling with velocity in spring•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Attempting to become less predictable•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Stifles Cards on Saturday•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...