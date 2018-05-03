Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes hill against Mets

Teheran (back) will pitch against the Mets on Thursday.

Teheran was forced to exit his previous start last Friday due to upper-back tightness but the right-hander experienced no problems this week and doesn't appear to be facing any restrictions during Thursday's outing. Over six starts in 2018, he's logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 29:16 K:BB in 30 innings.