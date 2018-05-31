Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes loss despite quality start Wednesday

Teheran (4-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday as the Braves fell 4-1 to the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out three.

The right-hander threw 61 of 104 pitches for strikes in recording his seventh quality start of the season. Teheran will carry a 4.03 ERA into his next outing Monday in San Diego.