Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes loss despite quality start Wednesday
Teheran (4-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday as the Braves fell 4-1 to the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out three.
The right-hander threw 61 of 104 pitches for strikes in recording his seventh quality start of the season. Teheran will carry a 4.03 ERA into his next outing Monday in San Diego.
