Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes loss

Teheran (2-4) allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight across seven innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Padres.

Teheran was taken deep three times -- all solo shots -- to account for three of the four earned runs he surrendered. However, he did continue to produce strikeouts, and he now has at least six punchouts in seven of his eight starts this season. Despite that strong production, he has a bloated 5.35 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 38.2 innings thanks to allowing 4.2 BB/9 and 1.9 HR/9.