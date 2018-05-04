Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes no-hitter into seventh Thursday

Teheran (2-1) picked up the win after tossing seven scoreless innings against the Mets on Thursday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Teheran exited his previous start with upper-back tightness, but his strong showing Thursday should ease any worries regarding the ailment. He was dealing in the one, carrying a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before Asdrubal Cabrera knocked a two-out double. The 27-year-old has now notched four quality starts in his past five outings, with his injury-shortened start against the Phillies marking the only time he didn't toss six innings in that stretch. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which should come on the road against the Rays.