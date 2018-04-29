Braves' Julio Teheran: Throws bullpen session
Teheran (back) threw a bullpen session Sunday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
With this latest news, Teheran remains on track to start Wednesday against the Mets. Teheran had started six games prior to landing on the disabled list, over which he'd posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 30 innings. He'd been lacking much control and walked 16 batters in that time.
More News
