Braves' Julio Teheran: Throws six scoreless in win

Teheran (6-5) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the win Friday over the Cardinals.

Teheran needed just 88 pitches to get through six innings and probably could have gone into the seventh, but he was pinch hit for in the top of the frame. Teheran has now thrown six innings of shutout baseball in two of his past four starts, but he allowed 11 runs over a combined 8.2 innings in the other two outings. That kind of maddening inconsistency has defined Teheran's season, and he'll carry a 4.21 ERA into his next start Wednesday against the Yankees as a result.