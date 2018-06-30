Braves' Julio Teheran: Throws six scoreless in win
Teheran (6-5) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the win Friday over the Cardinals.
Teheran needed just 88 pitches to get through six innings and probably could have gone into the seventh, but he was pinch hit for in the top of the frame. Teheran has now thrown six innings of shutout baseball in two of his past four starts, but he allowed 11 runs over a combined 8.2 innings in the other two outings. That kind of maddening inconsistency has defined Teheran's season, and he'll carry a 4.21 ERA into his next start Wednesday against the Yankees as a result.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Pounded by O's on Saturday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: In line for Saturday start•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Deals with cramps upon return•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Returns from DL ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Hopes to rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Eyeing Friday return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...