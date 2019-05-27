Braves' Julio Teheran: Tosses five inefficient innings

Teheran received a no-decision in St. Louis on Sunday, throwing five innings and giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out one.

The outing was a mixed bag for Teheran -- he gave up only two hits and would have limited the Cardinals to a single run if not for a dropped line drive in left field by Austin Riley, but he labored by throwing 98 pitches in five innings and issued four free passes. He also established a season-low by striking out only one batter. Still, Teheran extended his streak of giving up one earned run or less to five consecutive starts and lowered his season ERA to a healthy 3.53 despite a dangerous 4.5 BB/9. He'll have a home matchup with Detroit on Sunday in his next scheduled start.