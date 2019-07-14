Braves' Julio Teheran: Tosses quality start

Teheran allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and walk over six innings. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Padres.

Teheran allowed two homers -- to Manny Machado and Francisco Mejia -- in the start, but otherwise bottled up the Padres' offense effectively. The 28-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 97:52 K:BB in 106.2 innings this season. He owns a 5-6 record heading into his next start, facing the Nationals on Thursday.