Braves' Julio Teheran: Tosses six scoreless
Teheran allowed no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Sunday.
The 28-year-old threw an absolute dandy, but so did his counterpart, Pablo Lopez, and neither starter left victorious in this pitcher's duel. Despite the no-decision, Teheran really needed this kind of start, though, as he had yielded 12 runs in 17.2 innings across three starts prior to Sunday. He is 2-4 with a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 44.2 innings this year. Teheran will make his next start against the Diamondbacks on the road Friday.
