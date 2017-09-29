Braves' Julio Teheran: Underwhelms in season finale

Teheran (11-13) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out just three batters through six innings to take the loss to Miami on Thursday.

After posting a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through his previous six outings, this was a disappointing night cap to Teheran's 2017 campaign. He'll finish the season with an underwhelming 4.49 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 7.2 K/9. Still, because of his previous success and flashes of excellence, Terehan projects to remain a polarizing fantasy commodity entering the 2018 campaign.