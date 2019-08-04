Braves' Julio Teheran: Walks six in no-decision
Teheran allowed three runs on three hits with six walks and five strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.
The 28-year-old escaped with a no-decision because the Braves rallied to tie the game in the ninth, but Teheran still walked a season-high six batters. Walks have been an issue for Teheran most of the season, but he hadn't allowed more than three in a start since May 26. His 4.3 BB/9 is why he owns a 1.30 WHIP with a .223 batting average against. Teheran is also 6-7 with a 3.46 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 130 innings this season, and he will pitch next at the Marlins on Friday.
