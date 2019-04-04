Braves' Julio Teheran: Whiffs seven

Teheran allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Teheran struggled a bit with his command beginning only 11 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike and finding the zone 53 times on his 91 pitches. However, he managed to dance out of trouble with timely strikeouts and double plays to turn in a decent outing. It's been a mixed bag for Teheran through two starts as he has whiffed 14 batters in 10 innings of work but also walked four in that span.