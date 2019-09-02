Braves' Julio Teheran: Wins in shaky outing

Teheran (9-8) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five batters and earning the win over the White Sox.

Oddly enough, the only two runs to score on Teheran scored on a single by opposing pitcher Lucas Giolito. In his last four outings, the 6-foot-2 righty owns a 20:13 K:BB in just 20.1 innings. He also lowered his ERA slightly to 3.38. Teheran will host the Nationals on Saturday.