Braves' Julio Teheran: Won't make NLDS roster

Teheran will not be on the Braves' NLDS roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves no longer view their Opening Day starter as one of their four best rotation options, and he's not even seen as good enough to be a long reliever. It's hard to argue with that conclusion, as he's posted a 5.50 ERA over his last eight starts. Josh Tomlin will be the long man in the bullpen.