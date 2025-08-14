Profar went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

The veteran outfielder drove in multiple runs for the first time since July 10, and through 12 games in August he's slashing .279/.446/.581 with three homers, three steals, eight RBI and 12 runs. Profar's been thriving at the top of the batting order, but with Ronald Acuna (calf) set to return from the IL any day now, it's not clear which of them will handle leadoff duties.