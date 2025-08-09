Braves' Jurickson Profar: Productive in Friday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Profar went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Atlanta scored only one run on the night, and it came when Profar spoiled Edward Cabrera's shutout bid in the sixth inning. Profar has gone yard three times in the last five games, and he's been setting the table effectively for the team from the leadoff spot -- over his last 16 games, he's slashing .238/.377/.460 with with two steals, six RBI, nine runs and a 13:13 BB:K.
