Profar (suspension) went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old outfielder has missed most of the season so far due to an 80-game PED suspension, but Profar began a rehab assignment Tuesday and didn't show any rust. He's eligible to be reinstated July 2, and he should immediately slot back in as Atlanta's starting left fielder and two-hole hitter.