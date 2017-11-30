Braves' Justin Kelly: Dealt to Braves

Kelly was traded from the Angels to the Braves on Thursday in exchange for Jim Johnson and international pool space.

Kelly pitched across five levels with the Angels in 2017, compiling a combined 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 57:29 K:BB across 63.2 innings of work. The 24-year-old made his professional debut in 2016 after being drafted in the 33rd-round.