Sheffield signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on May 4.
Sheffield has been assigned to the organization's Florida Complex League affiliate and their season hasn't started yet, so Atlanta might be having him work on his mechanics before elevating him to a season-long team. The left-hander was released by the Mariners last month after allowing 13 earned runs across his first 8.1 innings with Triple-A Tacoma this year.
