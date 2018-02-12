Braves' Kade Scivicque: Receives invitation to spring training
Scivicque will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee.
Scivicque finished off 2017 at Triple-A Gwinnett slashing .272/.344/.370 in 90 plate appearances. He continues to show a lack of power, as he hit just three home runs at Double-A Mississippi, and two at the Triple-A level last season. The 24-year-old catcher will have to rely on his arm strength and agility behind the plate if he hopes to one day make it onto a big-league roster.
