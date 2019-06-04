Braves' Kasey Kalich: Lands with Atlanta

The Braves have selected Kalich with the No. 127 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kalich thrived in his lone season at Texas A&M, posting a massive 14.3 K/9 out of the Aggies bullpen. Kalich's lack of a reliable third pitch probably means the Braves will eschew developing him as a starter, but he has the potential to emerge as a quality relief piece for the big club within the next few years. The right-hander's heater topped out around 98 miles per hour this past spring, and he was also able to generate plenty of swings and misses from his upper-80s slider/cutter hybrid.