Giles signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Giles held a showcase for teams last month and evidently came out of it with a deal from Atlanta. The veteran reliever allowed 19 earned runs in 18 innings last season at Triple-A Oklahoma City and made just nine total appearances in the majors from 2020-22 due to injury. Still, as a non-roster invitee, Atlanta felt he was worth a shot.