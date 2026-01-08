Atlanta claimed Waldichuk off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday.

Waldichuk was sidelined for a year-and-a-half following Tommy John surgery and posted an 8.65 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 64:42 K:BB across 51 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas in 2025 after returning. The lefty boasts a career 33.9 percent strikeout rate in the minors and has minor-league options remaining, so it's not a surprise he didn't pass through waivers. Waldichuk will likely begin 2026 in the Triple-A Gwinnett rotation.