Jansen saved Tuesday's 3-1 win against the Dodgers, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth with one strikeout.
Make it three straight appearances with a save for the 34-year-old Jansen, who locked down the win on 12 pitches while facing an intimidating trio of Will Smith, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Jansen has thrown four perfect innings with five strikeouts since surrendering three runs in his first appearance of the season.
