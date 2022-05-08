Jansen allowed one run on two hits over one inning Saturday to earn the save against the Brewers. He struck out two.

Jansen was handed a two-run ninth-inning lead and immediately found himself in danger when Christian Yelich led off the frame with a double. A Tyrone Taylor one-out single yielded a run, but Jansen was able to close the door without further damage. The veteran closer came into the contest with nine straight scoreless outings and has converted all eight of his save chances this season.