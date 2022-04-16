Jansen recorded his first save of the season Friday against the Padres after tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The veteran hurler endured a shaky debut with the Braves when he gave up three runs on three hits and a walk (with one strikeout) across one inning against the Reds on April 8, but he has bounced back since then and has posted back-to-back scoreless outings since then. He's not going to be the dominant closer he was during his prime years with the Dodgers, but he should continue to see steady work in high-leverage situations.