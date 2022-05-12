Jansen (1-0) earned the win after not allowing a hit across a scoreless ninth inning during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox. He struck out two and walked one.

Jansen came on in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied at three and kept it that way with another strong outing. The Braves closer was then credited for his first win of the season after Orlando Arcia blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. The veteran Jansen is a perfect 8-for-8 on save attempts and sports a 17:3 K:BB.