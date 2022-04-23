Jansen walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Marlins.

The former Dodger had a shaky first appearance with Atlanta, but since then Jansen has looked like his usual lock-down self, reeling off five straight scoreless appearances with a 7:1 K:BB while converting all four of his save chances. The 34-year-old has topped 30 saves in seven straight full campaigns, and he seems well on his way to ringing up an eighth.