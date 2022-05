Jansen gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

The right-hander has reeled off nine straight scoreless appearances after a shaky outing in his first game with Atlanta, and Jansen has converted all seven of his save chances so far for his new team. The hot streak has left him with a 2.70 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through his first 10 innings on the year.