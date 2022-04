Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The long-time Dodgers closer hasn't missed a beat since signing with Atlanta in the offseason. Jansen is a perfect 6-for-6 on save chances to begin the year with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate that would be his highest mark since 2017 if he can keep it up.